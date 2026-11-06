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🐱 Sweet Valdosta Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Valdosta has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these kitties would love to meet you.
Cider
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.
- Phone: (229) 247-3266
Cider is a tiny orange-and-white boy looking for a safe, happy home to grow up in. Kitten adoptions through the Humane Society often include basic vetting, so be sure to ask what’s covered in his fee.
👉 Meet Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gordon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.
- Phone: (229) 247-3266
Gordon is a soft cream-colored kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind. Ask the Humane Society about his vaccinations, neuter status, and how he might do with other pets.
👉 Meet Gordon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chai
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.
- Phone: (229) 247-3266
Chai is another adorable orange-and-white baby boy. The Humane Society can share more about his personality, litterbox training, and whether he has any favorite toys yet.
👉 Meet Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $55
- Shelter: Lowndes County Animal Services
- Phone: (229) 671-2760
Pepper Jack is a beautiful orange adult cat, a bit more settled than a kitten and ready to be your calm companion. Call the shelter to ask about her health, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Pepper Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Valdosta, GA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or filling out an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these cats is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.