💰 Several Accounting & Finance Jobs Hiring Now in Valdosta, GA

Valdosta has some solid accounting and finance openings right now, especially in education and healthcare. If you like numbers, details, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University Location: Valdosta, GA (on campus)

Salary: $16.17/hr (~$36,642/year)

Type: Full-time, regular

This role handles student payments, deposits, and daily cash balancing for the university. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with students and staff, and have 3+ years related experience plus a high school diploma.

Employer: SGMC Health

Location: Valdosta, GA (Patient Financial Services)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 8–5 day shift

Advanced professional medical billing role handling complex claims and denials for SGMC providers. Requires high school diploma, CPAR certification, and 2+ years of complex billing experience; offers strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: SGMC Health

Location: Valdosta, GA (Administrative Services Building)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 8A–5P

Handles data entry and verification for payroll, garnishments, PTO donations, and payroll reports for the health system. Great if you have accounting coursework, payroll/clerical experience, and strong Excel skills and want steady office hours with SGMC’s full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.