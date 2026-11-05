🔧 Valdosta Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Valdosta has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from managing big cleaning crews to keeping cars and schools spotless. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000/year

Lead day-to-day janitorial operations for large facilities and be the main point of contact for the client. This role is great if you have 2–3 years of facility or project management experience and want to manage teams, budgets, and safety programs with a large, established employer.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: 950 N Saint Augustine Rd, Valdosta, GA 31601

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour (40 hours/week)

Clean, sanitize, and prep rental cars, trucks, and vans to high standards. This is a steady 40-hour schedule with a strong benefits package (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401k with match) and clear duties for anyone who likes detailed, physical work.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc. Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep local K–12 or college campuses clean by taking care of classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and outdoor areas. No experience or diploma is required, and on-the-job training makes this a good fit if you’re new to work or coming back after a break.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.