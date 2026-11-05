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🏥 Valdosta, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Valdosta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for night owls, weekday schedules, and women’s health pros.
Below are several full-time roles in and around Valdosta, GA worth a look.
PHLEBOTOMIST I – Night Shift (Fri–Sun)
- Employer: SGMC Health
- Location: Valdosta, GA – Main Campus
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (8:00 pm–8:00 am, Friday–Sunday)
- Salary: Not listed
Draw and process lab specimens for inpatients and outpatients, enter orders in the lab system, and help transport samples using hospital vehicles. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience, CPR, strong attention to detail, and like a set weekend night schedule with big-hospital benefits.
Pre-op / PACU RN – Surgery Center
- Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology – Women’s Center for Advanced Surgery
- Location: Tifton, GA (commutable from Valdosta)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts with TWO weeks off each month
- Salary: Not listed
Care for outpatients before and after surgery: assess, start IVs, monitor vitals, and support patients through recovery. Great for RNs with GA license, ACLS, and BLS who want surgery-center hours, strong benefits, and long stretches of time off.
Ultrasound Tech – Women’s Health, Weekdays Only
- Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology – Tifton Woman’s Center
- Location: Tifton, GA (commute/relocate from Valdosta)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:45 am–5:00 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Perform pelvic, OB, and breast ultrasounds, support patient flow, and help with follow-up letters—no weekends, holidays, or after-hours call. Ideal if you’ve completed a Diagnostic Medical Sonography program, have (or can get) CPR/BLS, and want a steady weekday schedule in women’s health.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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