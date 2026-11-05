🏥 Valdosta, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Valdosta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for night owls, weekday schedules, and women’s health pros.

Below are several full-time roles in and around Valdosta, GA worth a look.

Employer: SGMC Health

SGMC Health Location: Valdosta, GA – Main Campus

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (8:00 pm–8:00 am, Friday–Sunday)

Salary: Not listed

Draw and process lab specimens for inpatients and outpatients, enter orders in the lab system, and help transport samples using hospital vehicles. Good fit if you have phlebotomy experience, CPR, strong attention to detail, and like a set weekend night schedule with big-hospital benefits.

Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology – Women’s Center for Advanced Surgery

Location: Tifton, GA (commutable from Valdosta)

(commutable from Valdosta) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts with TWO weeks off each month

Salary: Not listed

Care for outpatients before and after surgery: assess, start IVs, monitor vitals, and support patients through recovery. Great for RNs with GA license, ACLS, and BLS who want surgery-center hours, strong benefits, and long stretches of time off.

Employer: United Obstetrics and Gynecology – Tifton Woman’s Center

Location: Tifton, GA (commute/relocate from Valdosta)

(commute/relocate from Valdosta) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:45 am–5:00 pm

Salary: Not listed

Perform pelvic, OB, and breast ultrasounds, support patient flow, and help with follow-up letters—no weekends, holidays, or after-hours call. Ideal if you’ve completed a Diagnostic Medical Sonography program, have (or can get) CPR/BLS, and want a steady weekday schedule in women’s health.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.