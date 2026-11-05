🚌 Valdosta, GA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Valdosta has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to higher‑pay CDL work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: XL Parts / The Parts House

XL Parts / The Parts House Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time (driver / route delivery)

Full-time (driver / route delivery) Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle on set routes delivering auto parts to local businesses. You’ll load/unload, collect returns and payments, help in the warehouse, and get medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, and advancement opportunities. Must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

Employer: Leonard Truck Outfitters (Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories)

Leonard Truck Outfitters (Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories) Location: Valdosta, GA (regional routes, home most days)

Type: Full-time CDL driver

Full-time CDL driver Salary: $65,000 – $133,000/year

Regional CDL role hauling sheds and truck accessories between plants and locations. You’ll do regular inspections, logs, and some loading/unloading, with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and training for growth. Requires CDL A or B, 2+ years tractor‑trailer experience, and comfort with lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time, store-based delivery

Salary: $13.75 – $14.50/hour

Store-based delivery job moving and installing furniture and electronics for customers. You’ll drive, deliver, set up products, and show customers how to use them, with Sundays off, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and on-demand pay. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, and be able to lift 50 lbs solo / 300 lbs with help or equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.