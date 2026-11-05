📋 Valdosta Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles With Benefits

Valdosta has a few solid admin openings right now, from retail leadership to base support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: Valdosta, GA (1200 A N Saint Augustine Rd)

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Support store management with hiring, scheduling, cash office work, and daily admin while also helping on the sales floor. This role is great if you have retail + leadership experience, enjoy a fast pace, and want access to a big-company benefits package and store discounts.

Employer: Gemini Tech Services, LLC

Location: Moody AFB, near Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time, hourly, civilian contractor

Pay: $17.75/hour + $4.57/hour health & welfare benefit (up to 40 hrs/week)

Office-based admin role handling personnel records, IDs, travel docs, and customer service for base personnel. No military background needed—just 3+ years admin/HR/customer service experience, strong computer skills, and comfort working with confidential info. Includes paid holidays, PTO, sick leave, and insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.