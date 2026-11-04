🏥 Valdosta, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Valdosta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from federal contracts to big-box retail and home health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re in (or near) Valdosta, GA.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

CGS Federal (Contact Government Services) Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time, mid-level

Salary: $85,000 – $90,000 per year

Work with fighter aircrew on injury prevention, performance, and rehab, focusing on neck and back issues from flight demands. This role is ideal if you have a Doctor of Physical Therapy, 3+ years high-performance PT experience, and can obtain a Secret clearance, and want strong federal-style benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Walmart

Location: 340 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $98,000 – $172,000 per year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; prorated for fewer hours)

Lead pharmacy operations while counseling patients, dispensing meds, and giving immunizations in a busy retail setting. Comes with bonus potential, broad health and financial benefits, PTO, and access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you hold a PharmD or equivalent, a pharmacy license, and ACPE immunization training.

Employer: Miralta Home Care

Location: Valdosta, GA (patient’s home)

(patient’s home) Type: Part-time (about 4 hrs/week to start)

Pay: $48 – $55/hour for RNs, $35 – $38/hour for LPNs

Provide one-on-one skilled nursing for a child with developmental disabilities in their home, starting with a Thursday 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM schedule and possible hours increase after a month. Great fit if you want high hourly pay, weekly direct deposit, and a flexible, low-hour pediatric role and hold a GA or multistate nursing license plus CPR/ACLS/BCLS.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Valdosta tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.