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🏥 Valdosta, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Valdosta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from federal contracts to big-box retail and home health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re in (or near) Valdosta, GA.
Physical Therapist – Federal Aircrew Support
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- Type: Full-time, mid-level
- Salary: $85,000 – $90,000 per year
Work with fighter aircrew on injury prevention, performance, and rehab, focusing on neck and back issues from flight demands. This role is ideal if you have a Doctor of Physical Therapy, 3+ years high-performance PT experience, and can obtain a Secret clearance, and want strong federal-style benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays).
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 340 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $98,000 – $172,000 per year (for a 40-hr/week schedule; prorated for fewer hours)
Lead pharmacy operations while counseling patients, dispensing meds, and giving immunizations in a busy retail setting. Comes with bonus potential, broad health and financial benefits, PTO, and access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you hold a PharmD or equivalent, a pharmacy license, and ACPE immunization training.
Home Health Nurse (RN/LPN; Part-Time, Pediatrics)
- Employer: Miralta Home Care
- Location: Valdosta, GA (patient’s home)
- Type: Part-time (about 4 hrs/week to start)
- Pay: $48 – $55/hour for RNs, $35 – $38/hour for LPNs
Provide one-on-one skilled nursing for a child with developmental disabilities in their home, starting with a Thursday 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM schedule and possible hours increase after a month. Great fit if you want high hourly pay, weekly direct deposit, and a flexible, low-hour pediatric role and hold a GA or multistate nursing license plus CPR/ACLS/BCLS.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Valdosta tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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