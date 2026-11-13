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🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Openings in Valdez, Alaska
Valdez has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on patient care to imaging and pharmacy support. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your medical career, these are worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Valdez, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep the Safeway pharmacy running smoothly by processing prescriptions, preparing medications, and assisting customers under a pharmacist’s supervision. This role is great if you like detailed work, steady pace, and want weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits.
CNA - Long Term Care - Valdez
- Employer: Providence Valdez Medical Center
- Location: Valdez, AK
- Type: Full-time (three 12-hour shifts, day shift)
- Pay Range: $21.05 – $31.54/hour
- Bonus: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus for eligible full-time external hires
Work with long-term care residents, focusing on restorative and rehab activities based on therapy plans. Good fit if you’re a certified CNA in Alaska who wants stable hours, strong benefits, and a team that invests in your growth.
MRI Technologist - Providence Valdez
- Employer: Providence Valdez Medical Center
- Location: Valdez, AK
- Type: Full-time, day shift, 40 hours/week
- Pay Range: $48.79 – $75.74/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 hiring bonus + relocation assistance for eligible external hires
Perform MRI exams for inpatients, outpatients, and ER patients using high-field scanners. Ideal if you have diagnostic imaging experience and want top-tier pay, strong benefits, and support to grow your imaging career in a small, close-knit hospital.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Alaska
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Valdez, AK (community-based role)
- Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a public compensation estimator)
Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral needs in home, school, or community settings. This is a strong option for BCBAs/BCaBAs who want flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses, CEUs, and a BCBA-led organization focused on family-centered care.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking about schedules, experience levels, and start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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