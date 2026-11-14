Valdese’s pizza scene is busy, and local spots are hiring leaders to keep up with demand. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and helping a team run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)

Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC) Location: Valdese, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Restaurant General Manager

Run the whole restaurant like it’s your own small business. You’ll lead hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and P&L, and work with marketing and compliance teams while building a strong, customer-focused crew.

Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)

Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC) Location: Valdese, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Assistant Restaurant General Manager

Support the General Manager and help run shifts, train team members, and keep service standards high. Good fit if you want leadership experience, ServSafe training, and a clear path toward becoming a General Manager.

Employer: Papa John’s (local franchise)

(local franchise) Location: Valdese, NC

Salary: $12.00–$14.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Lead shifts in a fun, energetic store, coaching team members and handling customer issues. Offers flexible hours around school or another job, competitive pay, and performance bonuses with room to grow into a General Manager role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.