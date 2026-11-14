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🍽️ Multiple Valdese Food Service Manager Jobs With Growth Potential
Valdese’s pizza scene is busy, and local spots are hiring leaders to keep up with demand. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and helping a team run smoothly, these are worth a look.
General Manager – Pizza Hut
- Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)
- Location: Valdese, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Restaurant General Manager
Run the whole restaurant like it’s your own small business. You’ll lead hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and P&L, and work with marketing and compliance teams while building a strong, customer-focused crew.
Assistant Manager – Pizza Hut
- Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)
- Location: Valdese, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Assistant Restaurant General Manager
Support the General Manager and help run shifts, train team members, and keep service standards high. Good fit if you want leadership experience, ServSafe training, and a clear path toward becoming a General Manager.
Shift Manager / Assistant Manager – Papa John’s
- Employer: Papa John’s (local franchise)
- Location: Valdese, NC
- Salary: $12.00–$14.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Lead shifts in a fun, energetic store, coaching team members and handling customer issues. Offers flexible hours around school or another job, competitive pay, and performance bonuses with room to grow into a General Manager role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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