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Curious Nature: The importance of refusing waste during the holiday season
By Andrea EndresCurious Nature,4 days ago
The holiday season is a time for celebration, generosity, and gathering with loved ones. While these traditions create cherished memories, they can also lead to a significant increase in waste and energy consumption. One of the most effective ways to celebrate more sustainably is by embracing the often most overlooked “R” of sustainability: Refuse. Refusing unnecessary waste before it enters your home is often far more impactful than trying to recycle or dispose of it later.