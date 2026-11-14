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US air travel schedule should recover from ground stop by the end of Sunday, FAA says
By Will Weissert, Josh Funk and Hallie GoldenAssociated Press,2 days ago
WASHINGTON — Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Saturday as they worked to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by...