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Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom
By Barbara Ortutay and Kaitlyn HuamaniAssociated Press,12 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples through the global technology industry, with rival chipmakers itching to take advantage of the uncertainty and others wondering if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Huang, whose resignation was...