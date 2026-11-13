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Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t racing the World Cup slalom opener in Levi, but a pair of Vail athletes are
By Ryan Sederquist,11 days ago
Mikaela Shiffrin is not on the start list for Saturday’s World Cup slalom opener in Levi, Finland. But there will be Ski & Snowboard Club Vail representation. Former club skiers and Vail Mountain School student athletes Liv and Kjersti Moritz will join the nine-person American squad, which also includes current overall leader Paula Moltzan. The 32-year-old is fresh off claiming her first-career World Cup win in the season opener last month in Sölden, Austria.