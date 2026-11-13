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Celebration of life planned for beloved Eagle Valley High School coach
By Ryan Sederquist,11 days ago
The Eagle Valley athletic community lost one of its most admired coaches earlier this fall. A celebration of life for Genaro “Jerry” Phillips will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Eagle Valley High School cafeteria. The beloved track coach died suddenly on Sept. 15 at the age of 69, leaving behind his wife of 44 years, Lesa, and his four daughters, Mary, Samantha, Kayla and Angela.