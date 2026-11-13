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Several rounds of snow are headed to Colorado’s mountains, beginning Saturday
By Andrea Teres-Martinez,11 days ago
Following several days of warm and dry weather, the upcoming weekend marks the start of an active climate pattern that could bring several rounds of snow to Colorado’s north-central mountains. Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist with OpenSnow, said the pattern will manifest in three upcoming storms. The first will arrive...
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