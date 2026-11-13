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Federal investigation details how ‘unfathomable’ wildfire behavior and regionwide ‘chaos’ contributed to fatal burnover incident in western Colorado
By Ryan Spencer,11 days ago
That’s the amount of time that wildland firefighters battling the Knowles Fire in western Colorado this summer had to transition between realizing a helicopter wouldn’t be able to land and deploying shelters, according to a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior. Four of the five wildland...
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