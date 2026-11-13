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Colorado state volleyball tournament day 2: Vail Christian stays alive as Lewis-Palmer ends Battle Mountain’s season
By Ryan Sederquist,11 days ago
Vail Christian stayed alive in 2A as Battle Mountain got sent home in 4A on Day 2 of the Colorado state volleyball tournament Friday in Denver. The Huskies received the unlucky consequences of a first-round upset. Because No. 8 Timnath took down Lewis-Palmer on Thursday, the No. 1-seeded Rangers wound up in the elimination bracket against No. 10 Battle Mountain on Friday. Lewis-Palmer went on to defeat Battle Mountain 25-19, 25-20, 25-17. The Huskies finished their season 19-7 overall and 10-0 in the Western Slope, where they claimed their third-straight league title.
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