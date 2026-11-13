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A potential prairie dog hunting ban highlights ongoing division, public trust concerns with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission
By Ali Longwell,10 days ago
At Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s November Commission meeting, a potential ban on prairie dog hunting highlighted the growing divide surrounding Colorado wildlife management. It follows recent meetings and decisions by the commission, which have led to a lawsuit, claims of bias from varying stakeholders and continual procedural disagreements, including a meeting in September that a state senator called “out of control.”
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