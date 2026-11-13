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Opinion | Rosmarino and Underwood: Dowd Junction shows how Colorado can build housing for its workforce
By Nicole RosmarinoTamra Nottingham Underwood Valley Voices,10 days ago
In Eagle County, like so many mountain communities across Colorado, the people who teach our children, care for patients, maintain roads and keep businesses running increasingly struggle to find attainable housing near their jobs. The county estimates it will need 6,375 additional affordable workforce housing units over the coming decade, nearly half of them in the Avon-Vail corridor. If the people who make our communities work cannot afford to stay, those communities lose more than workers. They lose the vibrancy, character and the foundational stability that dedicated community members provide.