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Opinion | Stone-Manning: Voters don’t want what the Senate is considering
By Tracy Stone-ManningWriters on the Range,10 days ago
The country just held an election centered on the high costs of living. The electorate spoke loudly and clearly. Americans are equally clear about their love of public lands and the freedom to enjoy them. Poll after poll shows it. The voters didn’t demand industrial oil and gas development over every acre of America’s Arctic, one of our wildest places. They didn’t ask that we give a foreign company the permanent option to build a sulfide-ore copper mine upstream from Minnesota’s pristine Boundary Waters. They didn’t clamor for unchecked data centers and oil rigs across the West.