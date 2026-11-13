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Sheriff’s Office reports death from single person car crash in Gypsum
By Vail Daily staff report,9 days ago
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Gypsum on the evening of Nov. 12 around 8 p.m., according to a social media post from the ECSO. The crash took place on the intersection of GIlder Way and Cooley Mesa Rd. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle to be deceased. The statement revealed the driver was an adult man, but no other identification has been revealed.