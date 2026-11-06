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Opinion | Romer: You might be a bad board member if …
7 days ago
Board service is one of the most important (and misunderstood) forms of civic leadership in Eagle County. From nonprofits to chambers, school groups and special districts, boards shape strategy, safeguard missions and hire the leaders who do the real work day in and day out. When boards are strong, organizations thrive. When they’re not, even the best intentions can turn into friction, dysfunction and stalled progress.