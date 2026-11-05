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Vail Health movie screening highlights Arizona-based Selah Carefarm and the power of grief support
By Kate Kampner,8 days ago
After losing her teenage daughter Emily in 2023, Sue Franciose searched all over the county for a space to make sense of what happened. Her only daughter was her whole world, and while her friends and family offered support, losing a child was uncharted territory. Franciose didn’t find what she was looking for until she found Selah Carefarm.