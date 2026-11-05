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Two of Colorado’s wolf packs are showing potential signs of a skin parasite — can the state diagnose and treat it?
By Ali Longwell,4 days ago
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is monitoring a potential skin parasite in two of its wolf packs located in the state’s northwest region. The state wildlife agency provided an update on what the infection could be and whether treatment will be an option at its Wednesday commission meeting. Parks and...