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Opinion | Climate Action Collaborative: Training the clean energy workforce
4 days ago
Did you know that the clean energy industry accounts for more than 70 percent of all energy and vehicle-related jobs in the state? According to E2’s Clean Jobs Colorado report, Colorado ranked 18th nationally for clean energy employment in 2024 with nearly 70,000 jobs, more than twice the number of fossil fuel jobs in the state. About one-third of Colorado’s clean energy jobs are in construction or manufacturing.
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