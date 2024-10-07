Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Vail Daily

    Writers on the Range: We need mountain lions to do their job as predators

    By Dan AsheWriters on the Range,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Dr Diqhed
    1d ago
    we REALLY dont
    Flipper Dolphin
    1d ago
    they do, usually one deer a week
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Frontier Airlines’ service to Eagle County will be year-round, for the most part, from three cities
    Vail Daily8 days ago
    Writers on the Range: Glen Canyon Dam faces dead pool
    Vail Daily8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today22 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Enjoy fall views with food and drink specials at new bar in Avon
    Vail Daily5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Haims: Concerns of reflux-like symptoms
    Vail Daily9 days ago
    Breckenridge’s Christopher Fisher tops 8th highest peak in the world without the use of supplemental oxygen
    Vail Daily3 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy