Vail is busy with visitors, and that means steady work for safe, friendly drivers. If you like being on the road and know the mountains, these local shuttle roles are worth a look.

Employer: Black Diamond Limo

Black Diamond Limo Location: Vail, CO (hotel routes Avon ⇄ Vail/Beaver Creek)

(hotel routes Avon ⇄ Vail/Beaver Creek) Pay: $22.50/hour

Type: Other (on-the-road driving role)

Drive guests between local hotels and the slopes, keeping routes safe and on time. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and solid route-driving skills; van experience is a plus.

Employer: Ski Lift Limousine

Ski Lift Limousine Location: Vail, CO (must live in Breckenridge / Summit County )

(must live in ) Pay: From $20.00/hour; CDL drivers earn $25/hour and up (with gratuity, varies by trips and experience)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Drive Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits, and larger shuttles for an upscale mountain limo service. Requires a CDL with passenger endorsement, clean record, winter mountain driving experience, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs; offers flexible hours, paid training, and seasonal or year-round options.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the mix before the next rush hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.