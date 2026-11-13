Vail’s healthcare scene is busy year-round, and these roles tap into that steady demand. If you’ve got clinical skills and like mountain-town life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vail Health

Vail Health Location: Vail, CO

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: $23.40–$29.48/hour (based on experience)

Support a modern mountain hospital by cleaning, inspecting, and sterilizing surgical instruments to keep patients safe. This role comes with strong benefits (health, retirement match, housing programs, childcare help, tuition and loan support, and up to five weeks PTO in year one).

Employer: Kupplin Worldwide (onsite at Vail Health)

Kupplin Worldwide (onsite at Vail Health) Location: Vail, CO

Type: Contract, 4x10s rotating shifts

Pay: From $77.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Perform ultrasound exams using Vail Health protocols, work closely with radiologists, and keep imaging records accurate and complete. Requires RDMS or ARRT (S) and BLS, and offers 401(k) plus a solid hourly rate for mountain living.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Vail, CO

Type: 13-week contract, rotating shifts

Start Date: December 7, 2026

Guaranteed Hours: 32 hours/week

Weekly Pay: $2,471/week

Work in a fast-paced emergency department, triaging patients, giving meds, and coordinating care. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses—good fit if you have at least 1 year ER experience and like variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Vail’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast and refresh often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.