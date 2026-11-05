🏥 Vail, CO Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Roles in Imaging & Rehab

Vail’s hospital and clinics are busy year-round, and winter travel season brings even more demand. If you’re in imaging or rehab and love the mountains, these roles mix strong pay with serious alpine perks.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Vail, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,353 – $2,425 per week (12-hour day/night shifts)

(12-hour day/night shifts) Start: 12/14/2026

You’ll run diagnostic imaging in a variety of clinical settings, focusing on high-quality images and patient safety. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, CE, and strong recruiter support—ideal if you want top pay plus time to enjoy Vail’s mountain lifestyle.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Vail, CO

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 32 hrs/week

Pay: $2,049 per week (8-hour shifts; package based on 32 hrs/week)

(8-hour shifts; package based on 32 hrs/week) Start: 12/14/2026

Work as a Rad Tech performing advanced imaging, educating patients, and collaborating with the care team. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO accrual, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support—great if you want a lighter weekly schedule with solid benefits.

Employer: Vail Health

Location: Vail, CO (hospital & outpatient imaging)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,268.80 – $168,958.40 per year

Lead hospital and outpatient imaging operations, supervising Imaging Supervisors and driving quality, accreditation, and process improvement. Requires ARRT, CNMT, or ARDMS plus leadership experience; offers strong pay, 403(b) with match, up to 5 weeks PTO in year one, housing programs, childcare help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Vail Health

Location: Vail, CO (hospital-based)

Type: Seasonal/Temporary (November–April)

Hourly Pay: $42.94 – $59.26

Join a fast-paced acute care and ED rehab team during ski season, treating a wide mix of orthopedic and hospital patients. Requires CO PT license (or compact) and acute care experience; seasonal staff may access Vail Health-supported housing, season completion bonus, health insurance, wellness credit, and 403(b) eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.