Vadnais Heights has a nice mix of clinic, surgery center, and in‑home care roles right now. Good options here if you like direct patient care and want to stay close to home.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

SCA Health (part of Optum) Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.00–$58.00 per hour

OR RN role in an ambulatory surgery center, working with a multidisciplinary team and caring for patients through the full perioperative process. Great fit if you have OR or med/surg experience and want strong benefits plus steady daytime surgical work.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

SCA Health (part of Optum) Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$42.00 per hour

Certified Surgical Technologist position supporting surgeons in the OR, from scrubbing in to instrument care and room turnover. Ideal if you’re a trained CST who likes fast‑paced procedures in a smaller, focused surgery center setting.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role providing person‑centered care to individuals with disabilities in homes and the community. Good match if you’re patient, organized, and want to help with daily living, meds reminders, and community outings.

Employer: Amada Senior Care – Twin Cities

Location: Client homes in White Bear Lake and nearby northeast metro (serving Vadnais Heights area)

Client homes in and nearby northeast metro (serving Vadnais Heights area) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$22 per hour

Part‑time caregiving with flexible schedules, helping seniors with companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and personal care. Nice option if you want meaningful work, paid training, and the ability to choose shifts close to home.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.