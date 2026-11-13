Vadnais Heights has a small but mighty HR scene right now, with roles ranging from hands-on HR transactions to top-level leadership. If you’ve got HR experience, there’s a solid mix of stability and growth on the table.

Employer: Minnesota Direct Care and Treatment (State of Minnesota)

Minnesota Direct Care and Treatment (State of Minnesota) Location: Vadnais Heights, MN (onsite at least 50%, limited telework)

(onsite at least 50%, limited telework) Salary: $51,865 – $72,745 per year

Type: Full-time, unlimited (state classified)

Deadline: 11/19/2026

Support HR operations for a statewide behavioral health system by processing hires, pay changes, leaves, and other transactions in SEMA4/PeopleSoft. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of HRIS transaction experience, want strong state benefits (health, pension, paid leave), and like a steady Monday–Friday day shift.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a laser/die cutting manufacturer)

(recruiting for a laser/die cutting manufacturer) Location: Vadnais Heights, MN (with early travel to Somerset, WI)

(with early travel to Somerset, WI) Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year

Type: Full-time, HR leadership

Lead the entire people function for a 75-person, private-equity-backed manufacturing company as it moves into a new Vadnais Heights facility and through M&A changes. Ideal if you have 8+ years of HR experience, including leadership in industrial or manufacturing settings, and want a true strategic partner role with the CEO and President.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—HR folks know other HR folks. Keep your resume handy; this is a good moment to make a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.