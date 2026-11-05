🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Vadnais Heights

Vadnais Heights has some solid manufacturing openings right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Below are several full-time roles with clear duties and room to grow.

Employer: MME group Inc.

MME group Inc. Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep production moving by receiving, storing, and delivering materials on time. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 55 lbs, climbing, walking) and is a good fit if you like staying busy, working with a team, and keeping the floor organized and safe.

Employer: Lake Air Products

Location: Vadnais Heights, MN (role notes work at Roseville facility)

(role notes work at Roseville facility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed, $3,500 retention bonus opportunity

Inspect parts and assemblies for medical, aerospace, and industrial customers. You’ll use gauges and measuring tools, support ISO quality systems, and help track defects and corrective actions. Comes with a retention bonus opportunity plus benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, gym and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: MME group Inc.

MME group Inc. Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Verify incoming materials and finished parts meet drawings and specs. You’ll do receiving, in-process, and final inspections, use tools like calipers and micrometers, and help manage nonconforming material and quality records. Good fit if you have at least a year of inspection experience and are comfortable reading prints.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Location: Vadnais Heights, MN

Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–7:30 PM)

Pay: $20/hour + $1/hour shift differential

Run a forklift to load/unload trailers, move materials, and hand-sort pallets. This is a physical role (lifting up to 70 lbs) with long weekend shifts and strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement. Forklift experience helps, but they can train and certify you.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.