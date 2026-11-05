⚠️ Public meeting on LA 3127 widening and new roundabouts

⚠️ Share your input on LA 3127 widening in Vacherie

The Louisiana DOTD and St. James Parish Government are planning to widen LA 3127 to four lanes and add multi-lane roundabouts at LA 20 and LA 3213 in Vacherie.

They’re holding an open house public meeting on:

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

4:30–6:30 PM

Vacherie Senior Center, 22080 Champion St., Vacherie, LA 70090

You can drop in anytime during the meeting to view displays, watch a continuous project presentation, and talk with staff from LADOTD, St. James Parish, and the consulting engineers.

How to comment:

Give written or verbal comments at the meeting, or

Mail comments to Mr. Paul Olivier, P.E., Crescent Engineering & Mapping, LLC, P.O. Box 370, Vacherie, LA 70090

Mailed comments must be postmarked by Friday, December 4, 2026 to be included in the meeting transcript.

If you need special assistance to take part, contact Crescent Engineering & Mapping, LLC, PO Box 370, 22150 Hwy 20, Vacherie, LA 70090, phone **225-329-1742, email [email protected] at least 5 working days before the meeting.