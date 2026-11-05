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⚠️ Public meeting on LA 3127 widening and new roundabouts
⚠️ Share your input on LA 3127 widening in Vacherie
The Louisiana DOTD and St. James Parish Government are planning to widen LA 3127 to four lanes and add multi-lane roundabouts at LA 20 and LA 3213 in Vacherie.
They’re holding an open house public meeting on:
- Tuesday, November 24, 2026
- 4:30–6:30 PM
- Vacherie Senior Center, 22080 Champion St., Vacherie, LA 70090
You can drop in anytime during the meeting to view displays, watch a continuous project presentation, and talk with staff from LADOTD, St. James Parish, and the consulting engineers.
How to comment:
- Give written or verbal comments at the meeting, or
- Mail comments to Mr. Paul Olivier, P.E., Crescent Engineering & Mapping, LLC, P.O. Box 370, Vacherie, LA 70090
- Mailed comments must be postmarked by Friday, December 4, 2026 to be included in the meeting transcript.
If you need special assistance to take part, contact Crescent Engineering & Mapping, LLC, PO Box 370, 22150 Hwy 20, Vacherie, LA 70090, phone **225-329-1742, email [email protected] at least 5 working days before the meeting.
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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