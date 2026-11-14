Vacaville retail is busy right now—outlet traffic and wireless shops are both hiring. If you like talking with people and don’t mind a flexible schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: True Religion

True Religion Location: Vacaville, CA (Vacaville Premium Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $34–$39/hour (non-exempt)

Lead the True Religion store at Vacaville Premium: own sales, KPIs, payroll, and visual standards while coaching a high-performing team. Needs 3–5 years retail management (fashion or specialty), strong customer service skills, and comfort working a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer (ueiwireless.com)

Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.99–$21.00/hour + uncapped commission and bonuses

Help customers pick the right phone and plan, handle sales from greeting to checkout, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, like tech, and want hourly pay plus commission with a flexible schedule and employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to the right attitude and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.