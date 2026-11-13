Vacaville retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring at different levels, from part-time beauty to full store leadership. Good mix of hourly roles and a high-paying manager spot.

Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)

Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s) Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.95 – $23.35/hour

Help shoppers find the right makeup and skincare while keeping Sephora’s displays looking sharp. Great if you love beauty trends, enjoy talking with customers, and want flexible hours plus access to big-box retail benefits.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Likely full-time hourly (store-based)

Likely (store-based) Pay: $17.00 – $20.70/hour

Work with contractor and “PRO” customers, helping them with orders, credit programs, and rewards so they keep coming back. Good fit if you like relationship-based sales, can juggle calls and in-store support, and want solid benefits plus growth potential.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,300 – $107,100/year (plus potential bonus)

Lead the whole store—team, sales, and customer experience—for a major arts and crafts brand. Best for someone with 5+ years retail and 2+ years supervising, ready to own results and enjoy a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more openings nearby and clear requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.