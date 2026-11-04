🏥 Vacaville healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles

Vacaville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both hospital work and flexible per‑diem shifts. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Internship / RN II

Salary: Not listed

Emergency department RN role where you’ll handle full patient care, from assessment to emergency response, in a busy Kaiser setting. Best for RNs with 1+ year recent ED experience, strong clinical skills, and current CA RN license, BLS, plus ACLS/PALS (or within 6 months).

Employer: Vitawerks

Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time (per-diem style)

Salary: Not listed (personalized rates via platform)

Platform-based LVN work with lots of shift options across local facilities. Good fit if you want to set your own schedule, pick up 8‑hour shifts, and already have an active CA LVN license, BLS/CPR, and 8+ months LVN experience.

Employer: Vitawerks

Location: Vacaville, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.00 – $27.00 per hour

CNA role with flexible, app-based scheduling and on-site work in local facilities. Great if you want weekend or night shifts, have an active CNA license, BLS/CPR, and 6+ months experience, and like variety in where you work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Vacaville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.