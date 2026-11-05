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🐶 Playful, Wise & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Uxbridge
Uxbridge has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these pups are with Pawfect Life Rescue and will be at an upcoming open house.
Bagel
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: 8 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Good with: Kids and dogs
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)
- Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11
Bagel is a young, sweet hound mix with adorable floppy ears and a fun, breakfast-themed name to match her charm. She’s described as “single, sweet & looking for someone to schmear with love” and is ready to find her favorite human.
👉 Meet Bagel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baylie
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix
- Age: 11 years (senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 17 lbs
- Good with: Kids and dogs
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)
- Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11
Baylie is a petite senior “golden girl” with “vintage charm” and “timeless love” to give. At 11 years old, she has a distinguished little face and lots of character, and she’s looking for a calm, loving forever person.
👉 Meet Baylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otis
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Weight: About 50 lbs and still growing
- Good with: Kids and dogs
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)
- Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11
Otis is a tall, handsome youngster who’s “still growing into his paws.” He’s the kind of pup who turns heads when he walks into a room and is ready to bond with a family who can keep up with a big, friendly mix.
👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Uxbridge, MA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider meeting these wonderful pups at Pawfect Life Rescue. Check their website or call the rescue to confirm open house details and availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.