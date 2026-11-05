🐶 Playful, Wise & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Uxbridge

Uxbridge has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these pups are with Pawfect Life Rescue and will be at an upcoming open house.

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: 8 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Weight: About 40 lbs

About Good with: Kids and dogs

Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)

(Uxbridge, MA) Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11

Bagel is a young, sweet hound mix with adorable floppy ears and a fun, breakfast-themed name to match her charm. She’s described as “single, sweet & looking for someone to schmear with love” and is ready to find her favorite human.

👉 Meet Bagel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher mix

Miniature Pinscher mix Age: 11 years (senior)

(senior) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 17 lbs

About Good with: Kids and dogs

Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)

(Uxbridge, MA) Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11

Baylie is a petite senior “golden girl” with “vintage charm” and “timeless love” to give. At 11 years old, she has a distinguished little face and lots of character, and she’s looking for a calm, loving forever person.

👉 Meet Baylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd mix Age: 6 months (baby)

(baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Weight: About 50 lbs and still growing

About and still growing Good with: Kids and dogs

Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Pawfect Life Rescue (Uxbridge, MA)

(Uxbridge, MA) Availability: Not available to be seen until the Open House on Wednesday 11/11

Otis is a tall, handsome youngster who’s “still growing into his paws.” He’s the kind of pup who turns heads when he walks into a room and is ready to bond with a family who can keep up with a big, friendly mix.

👉 Meet Otis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Uxbridge, MA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider meeting these wonderful pups at Pawfect Life Rescue. Check their website or call the rescue to confirm open house details and availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.