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District 10 4-H Mixer set for Dec. 2

7 days ago
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The District 10 4-H Mixer will be held on December 2 from 5–7 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, with activities, food, and dancing. All are welcome to attend as this event kicks off the District 10 4-H Fall Roundup.

This content is adapted from materials provided by District 10 4-H

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