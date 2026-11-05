Free Impact Uvalde youth event at Uvalde High

Uvalde CISD will host a free youth event, Impact Uvalde, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Uvalde High School, 1 Coyote Trail. The event will feature workouts and physical activities, sit-down talks, and group discussions, with guest speakers Paul Pratt, a former NFL player, and Jeff Kennedy, a military veteran and subject matter expert, focusing on Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention and building youth leadership and confidence. The event will also honor the 21 lives lost on May 24, 2022, as the community comes together in love, unity, and hope, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Uvalde CISD