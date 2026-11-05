Alessandra Ambrosio Returns to Bali’s Uluwatu For Tropical Getaway With Fiancé Buck Palmer

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio is soaking up the sun in Bali, returning to the Indonesian island just months after her fiancé, Buck Palmer, proposed there.

The Brazilian supermodel, 45, shared a series of photos from Uluwatu, a clifftop area on Bali’s southern tip known for dramatic ocean views, world-class surf and a laid-back beach scene.

“Uluwatu, with salt still in my hair,” Ambrosio wrote in the caption.

Bali Travel News

In the snaps, Ambrosio wore a zebra-print string bikini with a vibrant orange trim, pairing it with a warm orange sarong draped across her shoulders. She kept her look natural, with minimal makeup and her bronde hair worn loose.

The official Victoria’s Secret account was quick to react, commenting “Our girl” with a twinkle emoji, while fans called her “glowing.”

Ambrosio is vacationing with Palmer, a men’s jewelry and accessories designer, and appears to have brought along her two children, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, businessman Jamie Mazur, according to Hello! magazine.

The trip comes shortly after Ambrosio walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles last month.

The getaway marks a return to the sun-soaked island where Palmer popped the question on Aug. 11. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of oceanside photos, showing off matching heart-shaped wrist tattoos.

“I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love,” the caption read.

Why Travelers Love Uluwatu

Ambrosio is far from the only celebrity drawn to Uluwatu, which has become one of Bali’s most sought-after destinations for travelers looking to escape the busier crowds of Kuta and Seminyak.

The area is home to the Uluwatu Temple, an 11th-century Hindu sea temple perched on a cliff about 230 feet above the Indian Ocean. Visitors flock there at sunset to watch the traditional Kecak fire dance performed against the backdrop of the ocean. Travelers should watch their belongings, as the temple is famous for its mischievous resident monkeys.

Uluwatu is also a paradise for surfers, with famous breaks drawing wave riders from around the world. Its hidden beaches, including Padang Padang, Bingin and Suluban, are tucked beneath limestone cliffs and reached by steep stairways.

The region is lined with luxury cliffside resorts and private villas, as well as beach clubs and restaurants where visitors can enjoy dramatic sunset views.

When To Go To Bali

The best time to visit Bali is during the dry season, which runs from April through October, when travelers can expect sunny skies and lower humidity. The wet season, from November through March, brings afternoon showers but fewer crowds and lower prices.

U.S. travelers can reach Bali via Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, about a 30- to 45-minute drive from Uluwatu, depending on traffic.

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