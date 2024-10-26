Why is there a sequoia growing at Rome Free Academy? Meet Arti, the resilient moon tree

A small tree growing on the grounds of Rome Free Academy already has quite a story to tell, one that stretches into space beyond the moon and goes back in time to when humans discovered iron, rice and abacuses.

Arti, as the tree has been named, is a descendant of California’s giant sequoias, the oldest of which has been growing for more than 3,000 years.

Arti’s seed was harvested from a pinecone and then frozen until it could fulfill a galactic-sized mission — orbiting the moon on a spaceship.

But hurricanes and difficult weather delayed the spaceship’s flight and the seed, and all the other seeds chosen for the mission, lingered in the freezer longer than expected, said one of Arti’s caretakers, Melinda Boufford, a reading teacher at the high school.

Those seeds eventually boarded the Orion spacecraft, though, and headed for the stars, spending November through December of 2022 traveling 270,000 miles to the moon and on into deep space.

And once Orion and the seeds had safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, NASA turned the seeds over to the U.S. Forest Service where staff grew them into saplings.

“They didn’t even think that any of those seeds would be viable (given how long they spent in a freezer),” Boufford said. “And the fact that this seed made it — it has made it through space and has gone farther than I’ll ever go, farther than any human has ever gone … I think it just speaks to being resilient and having hope.”

From space to Rome

So when Boufford —the daughter of a Utica science teacher who used tomato seeds from the International Space Station in his classroom —heard that NASA was having a contest to give away these special saplings, she called her friend Elaine Rotenberry, an RFA science teacher. Together they filled out the application, which meant putting together a care plan, an education plan and a community outreach plan.

Their application was chosen from among more than 1,300 submitted for one of the first 50 saplings given away.

“We were so excited,” Boufford recalled. “We thought we were going to get a sycamore tree. So we were even more excited to get a giant sequoia tree. We don’t really have any in New York State. Their natural habitat is in the Sierra Nevadas and California.”

A school in the Bronx and another in Tonwanda were given sycamore trees, but Arti is the only sequoia sent to New York, Boufford said.

“It’s a very, very big responsibility,” she added.

Can a California sequoia survive in New York?

Climate change and wildfires have threatened the mighty sequoias in their California habitat so Boufford is eager to see if one can survive in New York given the humid summers and cold, snowy winters.

She and Bouffant planted Arti on May 10 with advice from an arborist and the U.S. Forest Service. At that time, Arti looked slightly more hardy than Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree.

When a tornado blew through Rome in July and knocked a nearby B-52 bomber off the concrete pad on which it had sat, Boufford and Rotenberry worried.

“We were really scared that the tree was going to be broken,” Boufford recalled.

But Arti, the little tree who’d survived a trip into space, stood tall through the tornado without so much as a broken branch.

Handling an upstate winter

Now the two teachers are working with their advisors to prepare Arti for his next challenge —an upstate winter. He’ll have to be wrapped up and protected against the snow and cold, Boufford said.

But she’s optimistic that he’ll survive since local winters have gotten milder and less snowy in recent years, she said.

If Arti makes it through the winter, no one can be sure what the future holds for a tree planted so far from his western roots. Boufford and Rotenberry are planning on a community celebration in the spring to celebrate Arti’s birthday. And they’d like to incorporate him into Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations, Boufford said.

Learning tree

In their application for a tree, Boufford and Rotenberry sketched out a busy future with Rome students visiting the tree to learn about science, geography and climate change; to draw the tree as it grows; and to write poems for English class.

They pictured the tree, planted along the Griffiss Sculpture Park nature trail, forming a relationship with the community at large who would come by to visit, to study and to photograph the tree.

But other things are harder to envision. In a different climate, will Artie grow as big and strong as his western relatives? Will he ever produce the tiny pinecones that could someday begin to populate an eastern sequoia forest?

“We have no idea what is going to happen,” Boufford said.

But, it would be exciting, given the challenges sequoias face out west, to see them grow and establish themselves in another region, she said.

Having established a piece of “space history” in Rome, though, Boufford’s more immediate goal, she said, is to stir students and the community with Arti’s story.

“I think it just speaks,” she said, “to being resilient and having hope. So our hope is that children will be excited about learning science and just have a sense of wonderment, that they realize they can have hope and reach for the stars.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Why is there a sequoia growing at Rome Free Academy? Meet Arti, the resilient moon tree