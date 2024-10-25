Open in App
    • Utica Observer-Dispatch

    Utica Police Department wants everyone to stay safe this Halloween. Here are some tips

    By Casey Pritchard, Utica Observer Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    With Halloween right around the corner, the Utica Police Department is asking everyone to be safe this year.

    Activities like “Trunk-or-Treat” and “Trick-or-Treat Street” are becoming popular, bringing together large groups for safe trick-or-treating — but some people still prefer that age-old experience of walking through their neighborhoods and knocking on doors.

    And to keep things safe, the Utica Police Department says it will be increasing patrols.

    “This year, as every year, we’ll be increasing patrols around the city on Halloween night,” Lt. Michael Curley, public information officer, said. “We want to ensure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween night.”

    Curley said the UPD advocates for children under a certain age to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

    On top of this, Curley recommends children wear something reflective or carry a flashlight so they can easily be seen by motorists.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaJZL_0wLR3tS600

    “We know some people don’t go trick or treating until the sun goes down, so we ask if you’re walking in the roadway to make sure you’re seen,” Curley said. “Conversely, we ask drivers to pay particular attention to those trick or treating so everyone can have a safe or enjoyable evening.”

    When asked if there had been any issues in Halloween past at the Utica Police Department, Curley said he was thankful there hadn’t been so far.

    “In the recent past, everything’s gone great. The only thing we’ve gotten are children looking to cause some mischief and light damage, and while we understand [the nature] of this particular evening, we just ask that everyone is respectful and responsible with other people’s property,” Curley said.

    Candy safety and a longtime rumor

    When Halloween comes around, so do the rumors. And the most pervasive rumor is the one that people are handing out drugs to children in their Halloween candy.

    In a USA Today article, a sociology and criminal justice professor analyzed the new fears being spread that rainbow fentanyl was being spread around.

    In all his years of studying, the professor has found no evidence of poisoned or fake candy harming or killing children on Halloween, aside from when a Texas father poisoned his son's Halloween candy in the 1970s.

    Curley backed this up, calling stories of people slipping illicit substances into Halloween candy bags “...way overblown and in most cases a fairytale.”

    Still, Curley says it’s a good idea to check any candy children get on Halloween and discard it if you don’t think it’s something your child should be eating.

    With peanut allergies becoming more common, many sweet treats that will be handed out on Halloween night may contain peanut butter or nuts.

    On patrol

    With increased patrols and officers on the streets in busy neighbors, Curley said they’ll be there if people need help.

    Those who need immediate help and in an emergency should always dial 911, and all other calls can be directed to the non-emergency at 315-735-3301 and press prompt 0.

    This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Police Department wants everyone to stay safe this Halloween. Here are some tips

