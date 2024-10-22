122nd Assembly District candidates discuss biggest challenges, bipartisanship

With Election Day approaching, the Observer-Dispatch sent questions to candidates for the 122nd Assembly District.

Here's what the candidates had to say about the biggest challenges facing the 122nd Assembly District, bipartisanship efforts, and why they’re the best choice for the seat.

Each candidate was given 100 words for each answer.

Brian Miller

Party Affiliation — Republican Party, Conservative Party

Miller has been a member of the New York State Assembly for seven years, once serving the New York State Assembly District 101, before the redistricting.

Prior to his work in the Assembly, Miller spent 36 years a mechanical engineer and an apple grower. He served eight years as the Bridgewater town supervisor and 16 years as a member of the Oneida County Legislature for the 16th district.

Miller ran against Dan Butterman, Democratic Party, and Colton Mennig, Working Family Party, in 2022, winning 31,833 votes or almost 63% of the vote to secure his seat in the 2022 general election.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing your constituents today, and how would you help them?

The biggest challenges my constituents face are affordability and public safety, and I am dedicated to addressing both with practical, common-sense solutions.

Many families and small businesses are struggling with the rising costs of living due to overregulation and price increases across the board.

Concerns about inflation, gas stove regulations, and increases in the costs of groceries, home heating, internet, utilities, and insurance have made it difficult for many to manage everyday expenses — especially seniors and those on fixed incomes.

At the same time, ensuring public safety is crucial, I am committed to continue tackling these issues to create a more affordable and safer environment.

Politics has become polarizing to various extents. What steps would you take to continue bipartisanship efforts?

In the Assembly, I have earned a reputation for working across the aisle, focusing on collaboration with both Republicans and Democrats. I co-sponsor legislation when it benefits my constituents, understanding that while some issues may divide us, much can be achieved through teamwork.

I work with other assemblymembers and senators to address local needs, always prioritizing my constituents over party politics. By keeping an open door, listening to different perspectives, and building relationships based on respect, I aim to focus on problem-solving and improving New York for all.

Why are you the best voice for the 122nd State Assembly?

I have the experience, dedication, and understanding needed for this district. With eight years in the Assembly and over 36 years as a mechanical engineer, I bring a problem-solving approach to my work. I’ve also served as town supervisor and county legislator, building relationships with state and local leaders to advocate effectively.

My record includes securing increased school funding and infrastructure investment and supporting libraries, municipalities, and educational institutions. I consistently put partisan politics aside to address the real needs of our residents. It would be my honor to continue being a voice of common sense in Albany for the 122nd District.

Adrienne Martini

Party Affiliation — Democratic Party, Working Family Party

According to her website, Martini has served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives since 2018. She chairs the human services committee and serves on the negotiations and administration committees.

Martini is active with the New York State Association of Counties, serving on the Public Health & Mental Health and Medicaid and Human Services Standing Committees.

This is her first time running for the seat.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing your constituents today, and how would you help them?

So many of our challenges grow out of a lack of affordable housing. We cannot continue to attract well-paying jobs and skilled workers if we don’t have a place for them to live. And if we can’t continue to grow our tax base, the services we offer will continue to be inadequate to the needs of the most vulnerable members of our region.

In Albany, I will incentivize investment in increasing housing of all types, including workforce and senior housing.

Politics has become polarizing to various extents. What steps would you take to create bipartisanship efforts?

I’ve been on the 14-member Otsego County Board since 2018. This term, I’m one of four Democrats. Because we value our service to the people of the county above grandstanding for our party, we are able to work together. Nearly all of what the government does is nonpartisan — from fixing roads to funding schools and libraries. Regardless of party, we all deserve decent roads, safe communities, and resilient infrastructure.

Why are you the best voice for the 122nd State Assembly?

New Yorkers in the 122nd Assembly District need a representative who will show up for more than ribbon cuttings and fundraisers. I will work hard to deliver for Central New York including universal broadband and functional health care systems. I can work from within the majority to get this region what it needs without compromising our unique communities and our upstate values.

