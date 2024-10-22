Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Utica Observer-Dispatch

    122nd Assembly District candidates discuss biggest challenges, bipartisanship

    By Casey Pritchard, Utica Observer Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mkk4G_0wGnnLLu00

    With Election Day approaching, the Observer-Dispatch sent questions to candidates for the 122nd Assembly District.

    Here's what the candidates had to say about the biggest challenges facing the 122nd Assembly District, bipartisanship efforts, and why they’re the best choice for the seat.

    Each candidate was given 100 words for each answer.

    Brian Miller

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErE7A_0wGnnLLu00

    Party Affiliation — Republican Party, Conservative Party

    Miller has been a member of the New York State Assembly for seven years, once serving the New York State Assembly District 101, before the redistricting.

    Prior to his work in the Assembly, Miller spent 36 years a mechanical engineer and an apple grower. He served eight years as the Bridgewater town supervisor and 16 years as a member of the Oneida County Legislature for the 16th district.

    Miller ran against Dan Butterman, Democratic Party, and Colton Mennig, Working Family Party, in 2022, winning 31,833 votes or almost 63% of the vote to secure his seat in the 2022 general election.

    What do you think is the biggest challenge facing your constituents today, and how would you help them?

    The biggest challenges my constituents face are affordability and public safety, and I am dedicated to addressing both with practical, common-sense solutions.

    Many families and small businesses are struggling with the rising costs of living due to overregulation and price increases across the board.

    Concerns about inflation, gas stove regulations, and increases in the costs of groceries, home heating, internet, utilities, and insurance have made it difficult for many to manage everyday expenses — especially seniors and those on fixed incomes.

    At the same time, ensuring public safety is crucial, I am committed to continue tackling these issues to create a more affordable and safer environment.

    Politics has become polarizing to various extents. What steps would you take to continue bipartisanship efforts?

    In the Assembly, I have earned a reputation for working across the aisle, focusing on collaboration with both Republicans and Democrats. I co-sponsor legislation when it benefits my constituents, understanding that while some issues may divide us, much can be achieved through teamwork.

    I work with other assemblymembers and senators to address local needs, always prioritizing my constituents over party politics. By keeping an open door, listening to different perspectives, and building relationships based on respect, I aim to focus on problem-solving and improving New York for all.

    Why are you the best voice for the 122nd State Assembly?

    I have the experience, dedication, and understanding needed for this district. With eight years in the Assembly and over 36 years as a mechanical engineer, I bring a problem-solving approach to my work. I’ve also served as town supervisor and county legislator, building relationships with state and local leaders to advocate effectively.

    My record includes securing increased school funding and infrastructure investment and supporting libraries, municipalities, and educational institutions. I consistently put partisan politics aside to address the real needs of our residents. It would be my honor to continue being a voice of common sense in Albany for the 122nd District.

    Adrienne Martini

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkiZG_0wGnnLLu00

    Party Affiliation — Democratic Party, Working Family Party

    According to her website, Martini has served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives since 2018. She chairs the human services committee and serves on the negotiations and administration committees.

    Martini is active with the New York State Association of Counties, serving on the Public Health & Mental Health and Medicaid and Human Services Standing Committees.

    This is her first time running for the seat.

    What do you think is the biggest challenge facing your constituents today, and how would you help them?

    So many of our challenges grow out of a lack of affordable housing. We cannot continue to attract well-paying jobs and skilled workers if we don’t have a place for them to live. And if we can’t continue to grow our tax base, the services we offer will continue to be inadequate to the needs of the most vulnerable members of our region.

    In Albany, I will incentivize investment in increasing housing of all types, including workforce and senior housing.

    Politics has become polarizing to various extents. What steps would you take to create bipartisanship efforts?

    I’ve been on the 14-member Otsego County Board since 2018. This term, I’m one of four Democrats. Because we value our service to the people of the county above grandstanding for our party, we are able to work together. Nearly all of what the government does is nonpartisan — from fixing roads to funding schools and libraries. Regardless of party, we all deserve decent roads, safe communities, and resilient infrastructure.

    Why are you the best voice for the 122nd State Assembly?

    New Yorkers in the 122nd Assembly District need a representative who will show up for more than ribbon cuttings and fundraisers. I will work hard to deliver for Central New York including universal broadband and functional health care systems. I can work from within the majority to get this region what it needs without compromising our unique communities and our upstate values.

    This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: 122nd Assembly District candidates discuss biggest challenges, bipartisanship

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    12 Year Court Battle Reveals Damages: Rymir Satterthwaite vs Jay Z
    Due Process16 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy