    • Utica Observer-Dispatch

    Putting your garden to bed for the winter: Here's what to know

    By Teresa Evans,

    2 days ago

    The time you take now will be appreciated by the plants in your garden and will add to your enjoyment come spring.

    Fortunately for plant roots, soil temperatures do not fluctuate as much as air temperatures.   Snow cover can help to keep roots warm.

    Also, a thick layer of mulch adds additional protection.

    Although, it is best not to apply the extra coverings too early.  Try to wait until after the first frost.  And remember to remove the excess mulch in early spring when the threat of freezing has passed.

    One of the most damaging features of winter is the strong, cold and dry winds.  Hedge rows that are essentially living fences are great protection.  Also, temporary fencing can provide protection.  Walls and buildings are great wind barriers.

    Adequate moisture is important winter protection for plants.  Moist soil retains more warmth than dry soil.  If fall is unusually dry, try to water all your plants well.  That moisture will go a long way to helping them to survive the winter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR6TJ_0wFJwor900

    Mulch is a good way to help keep moisture in the soil.  In addition to the traditional bark mulch, there are several good options such as evergreen branches and piles of leaves.

    Don’t be in a hurry to cut back on your perennials!  Try to allow the plant time to “reclaim” the energy from the foliage back down to the roots.  It is advisable to wait until after a heavy frost.  Perennials to leave standing; ones that provide food for birds (such as Black-eyed Susan, coneflower), those that provide winter interest (such as sedums, ornamental grasses), or low growing or semi-evergreen plants (such as Dianthus, hellebores).

    Avoid late summer pruning of woody plants as it prompts new growth that won’t have a chance to harden off before the winter weather.

    Don’t give up on the weeding.

    Common lawn weeds such as tap-rooted dandelion and fibrous-rooted plantain are not active now. But the more aggressive, mat-forming weeds with running roots (called stolons) or prostrate stems are.

    And water your perennials and shrubs one last time!

    Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County answers home and garden questions which can be emailed to homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and ext. 333. Leave your question, name and phone number.  Questions are answered on weekdays, from 8am to 4pm.  Also, visit our website at http://cceoneida.com/ or phone 315-736-3394, press 1 and then ext.100.

    This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Putting your garden to bed for the winter: Here's what to know

