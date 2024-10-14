Open in App
    • Utica Observer-Dispatch

    Who's been nominated as the Mohawk Valley Student of the Week: Cast your vote

    By Amy Neff Roth, Utica Observer Dispatch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENF2g_0w5vzTkO00

    The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram have teamed up to launch a Student of the Week feature, where school administrators are invited to nominate outstanding high school students each week. Students, staff and the community can then vote in a poll to pick a winner for the week.

    We will announce the winner at uticaod.com and timestelegram.com on Friday, Oct. 18, and in the print edition on Monday, Oct. 21. The next poll will post online on Oct. 21.

    To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don’t see the poll, please refresh the page.

    Here are this week’s nominees:

    Samara Giorgi

    Whitesboro High School, 12 th grade

    Nominator Amy Ambrose, school counselor: The first thought that comes to mind about Samara is that she embodies qualities that all educators look for in their students. She has an easy way about her, a likeable personality and a willingness to share her knowledge with others. Samara has always strived for high achievement and demonstrates strong analytical qualities; her devotion to her academics is admirable and exceedingly impressive. She routinely engages in her school community as she continues to display leadership skills throughout her involvement. A few years ago, Samara independently traveled to Africa where she focused on building her leadership skills and the betterment of global communities. During her stay, she worked with local village students to help further develop their English skills while helping to improve the school’s infrastructure. Upon her return, Samara received an alumni scholarship that recognized her as an exceptional leader. She has always dreamed of attending college as she one day aspires to become a global health physician.

    Madison Miller

    Dolgeville High School, 12 th grade

    Nominator Brianna Yaghy, music teacher: This student is being nominated because she has become a leader in the music program here at Dolgeville. She participates in concert band, jazz band, and marching band. She’s on the varsity soccer team and works at our local grocery store. She is a busy young lady taking lots of advanced courses and has dreams of being a labor-and-delivery nurse. She is a very bright, driven, kind, helpful, and musical young lady. For these reasons and many more, I nominate Dolgeville’s Madison Miller for student of the week.

    Other facts about Madison:

    • Varsity soccer player
    • Member of concert, jazz and marching bands

    Jordan Pett

    Little Falls High School, 11 th grade

    Nominator David Roberts, special education teacher: I am nominating Jordan Pett, a student in my U.S. History class for his dedication, hard work and resilience. Despite facing numerous challenges, Jordan consistently demonstrates an outstanding work ethic and a positive attitude in and out of the classroom. He is friendly and kind to all he interacts with. Jordan’s determination is reflected in his 100 average in the first five weeks and perfect attendance so far this year. His enthusiasm and friendliness make him an absolute pleasure to work with. Jordan is a shining example of perseverance and dedication; I am confident he will continue to achieve great things.

    Other facts about Jordan:

    • Perfect attendance this school year
    • Participant in the Advanced Manufacturing program at BOCES

    This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Who's been nominated as the Mohawk Valley Student of the Week: Cast your vote

