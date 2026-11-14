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🛒 Utica, NY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Utica’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being on your feet and talking with people. Here are a few strong picks with clear pay and steady hours.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Utica, NY (travel to local grocery & convenience stores)
- Salary: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
You’ll stock and display popular snack and candy brands, visit multiple stores each day, and build relationships with store managers. Weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match) make this a nice fit if you want independence and a set weekday schedule.
Store Manager – Bench (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 32 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502
- Salary: From $62,354.24 to $69,357.60/year + quarterly bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
This is a Store Manager in Training role where you learn to run the whole store: hiring, coaching staff, merchandising, and keeping operations smooth. Comes with paid time off, retirement plans with match, stock purchase program, and more—good for someone with a few years of retail management who’s ready for the next step.
Retail Sales Merchandiser – Utica, NY
- Employer: Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast
- Location: Utica, NY region
- Salary: $26.25/hour
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00am–2:30pm
- Type: Full-time, field-based
You’ll be the main contact for a set of large retail accounts—ordering Coke products, building displays, and keeping shelves and coolers stocked. This role mixes sales and merchandising, includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, and is a strong pick if you like early shifts and working with big-name brands.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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