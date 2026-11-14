Utica’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like being on your feet and talking with people. Here are a few strong picks with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Utica, NY (travel to local grocery & convenience stores)

(travel to local grocery & convenience stores) Salary: $19–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

You’ll stock and display popular snack and candy brands, visit multiple stores each day, and build relationships with store managers. Weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match) make this a nice fit if you want independence and a set weekday schedule.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 32 Auert Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Salary: From $62,354.24 to $69,357.60/year + quarterly bonus potential

Type: Full-time

This is a Store Manager in Training role where you learn to run the whole store: hiring, coaching staff, merchandising, and keeping operations smooth. Comes with paid time off, retirement plans with match, stock purchase program, and more—good for someone with a few years of retail management who’s ready for the next step.

Employer: Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast

Location: Utica, NY region

Salary: $26.25/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Type: Full-time, field-based

You’ll be the main contact for a set of large retail accounts—ordering Coke products, building displays, and keeping shelves and coolers stocked. This role mixes sales and merchandising, includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, and is a strong pick if you like early shifts and working with big-name brands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.