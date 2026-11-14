🚨 New EMS ambulances start serving Utica Nov. 16

Utica Fire & Rescue will soon handle 911 medical calls in addition to fire protection, using two ambulances dedicated to emergencies (no patient transport).

Chief Joe Jarles said the ambulances and medical gear cost about $280,000 total, funded in part by a $650,000 settlement that helped make the district debt‑free.

Service details:

EMS response expected to begin 7 p.m., Nov. 16

One ambulance will be on the road at all times, with a second as backup

Staffed by about 50 volunteers , including 15 EMTs , 2–3 advanced EMTs and 7 paramedics

, including , and Volunteers train on the ambulances every Monday night

Heartland EMS will still be the primary EMS responder for Utica Township, but Utica Fire & Rescue will add extra 911 coverage and is working with other departments on a closest-unit response system.

For any emergency in Utica Township, continue to call 911; dispatchers will send the appropriate unit.