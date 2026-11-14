Utica’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for nurses, CNAs, and mental health pros. If you’re licensed in New York and ready to work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: AE talents health

AE talents health Location: Utica, NY (in-person)

Pay: $25/hr local on W2 , $33/hr travel on W2

, Type: 13-week contract, 37.5 hrs/week, Day shift (6 AM–2 PM)

Work in a long-term care/rehab setting with steady daytime hours. Great if you have 1+ year CNA LTC experience, NY CNA license, and BLS (AHA), and want relocation help plus a clear schedule.

Employer: KlimbNow

KlimbNow Location: Utica, NY (in-person)

Pay: About $3,700–$3,711 per week

Type: Travel contract, 36 or 48 hrs/week, 10:30 AM–11 PM

High-acuity ED RN role in a 64-bed emergency department caring for all ages, from newborns to geriatrics. Best for experienced travelers with 2+ years ED, PEDS experience, EPIC, and current BLS, ACLS, PALS, NIHSS, TNCC, plus an active NY RN license.

Employer: New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS)

Location: Utica, NY

Salary: Psychiatrist 2 – $323,973 ; Psychiatrist 1 – $310,157 (plus any applicable differentials)

; (plus any applicable differentials) Type: Full-time, State position

Lead psychiatric care at a state Addiction Treatment Center, doing evaluations, treatment planning, emergency response, and team-based care. Requires NY medical license, ABPN psychiatry certification or approved training, and eligibility for Medicaid/Medicare, with a generous state benefits package and potential Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Utica tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.