The Utica Police Department Crisis Response Team, Oneida County Department of Mental Health, and The Neighborhood Center Inc. presented their joint behavioral health crisis response model at the 2026 New York State NAMI Education Conference. Their session, “Responding Together: Building & Sustaining a Community-Based Crisis Response Partnership,” highlighted how pairing law enforcement with behavioral health staff and community services helps connect people in crisis to care, cut unnecessary criminal justice involvement, and support long-term recovery in Oneida County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Utica, NY Police Department