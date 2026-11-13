🛒 Utica, NY Retail & Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Utica’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible seasonal gig. Here are a few standout roles hiring now in customer service and retail.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.75/hour

Key requirement: New York State Pistol Permit required

Lead the firearms team, coach sales staff, and help customers choose the right gear while keeping everything compliant with laws and company rules. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid time off, store discounts) and steady hours.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Utica, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.15/hour

Help customers with home improvement projects in the Building Materials department, especially during closing shifts. This role offers health benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. (Adirondack Railroad)

(Adirondack Railroad) Location: Utica, NY 13501

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (through mid-December)

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Take calls to book train rides and check in guests at Union Station, plus help with other office tasks. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want a flexible schedule with evening and weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Utica employers update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.